Maine Association of Softball Coaches Announce Rosters for Juniors All-Star Game and Sophomore/Freshman All-Star Game

The Maine Association of Softball Coaches announced the rosters for their Junior (Class of 2025)  and Sophomore/Freshman (Class of 2026 and 2027) All-Star Games.

The games will be played at St. Joseph's College in Standish with the Sophomore/Freshman Game at 3 p.m. and the Junior's Game at 6 p.m.

Juniors Only American Team

  • Brewer - Jodin Williams
  • Buckfield - Carmen Crockett
  • Bucksport - Jetta Shook, Natalie Simpson
  • Carrabec - Aiyana Tibbetts
  • Cheverus - Ashley Connore, Bella Napolitano-Aberle
  • Edward Litte - Alexis Kelsea, Kassidy Lobb
  • Freeport - Vanessa St. Pierre
  • Hall-Dale - Jade Graham, Marie Benoit
  • Messalonskee - Audrey Mihm
  • Oxford Hills - Gigi DeVivo
  • Penobscot Valley - Allie LeBlance
  • St. Dom's - Emily Andrews
  • Wells - Delani Brown, Savannah Tardiff
  • Windham - Kennedy Kimall, Stella Jarvais, Chloe Edwards
  • Winthrop/Marranacook - Ella Rice
  • Yarmouth - Julia Lawwill, Drea Rideout

Juniors Only National Team

  • Brunswick - Caitlin Seltz
  • Cony - Suri Ramkissoon
  • Ellsworth - Sophia Lynch, Jayden Sullivan, Anna Stevens
  • Freeport - Izzy George
  • Gorham - Winnie Dubail
  • Hall-Dale - Tori Tibbetts
  • Hermon - Molly Simcox
  • Kennebunk - Jules Pikes, Talia Kellum
  • Machias - Maleah Rhoades
  • MCI - Kassie Snowman
  • Massabesic - Candice Daigle
  • Monmouth Academy - Releigh Chase, Shannah Parsons
  • Narraguagus - Paidyn Cashman
  • Poland - Olivia Rioux
  • Richmond - Breonna Dufresne
  • Sacopee Valley - Bri Eastman
  • Scarborough - Gabby Pelletier
  • Skowhegan - Natalie Gilman
  • Valley - Madelyn Hill

Sophomore/Freshman American Team

  • Belfast - Jordyn MacKay, Emma Tripp
  • Biddeford - Mirah Villandry
  • Camden Hills - Maya Stone
  • Cheverus - Haley Lamontagne
  • Edward Little - Kylee Lebrun, Naomi Valcin
  • Marshwood - Piper Catanese
  • Medomak Valley - Ariana Sproul
  • North Yarmouth Academy - Cami Casserly, Jordan Nash
  • Oxford Hills - Kyeria Morse, Charlotte McGreevy, Cameron Mayhan
  • Penobscot Valley - Lauren Veino
  • South Portland - Annalise Soucy
  • Washington Academy - Bella Ciron
  • Wells - Payton Fazzina
  • Westbrook - Emma Boulette
  • Windham - Addison Caiazzo, Oakely McLeod
  • York - Maddie Fitzgerald

Sophomore/Freshman National Team

  • Bonny Eagle - Reece Bryant
  • Brewer - Emma Jameson, Jill Ford
  • Carrabec - Lily Caldwell
  • Cheverus - Addison Deroche
  • Deering - Isabella McBrady
  • Dirigo - Lana Waite
  • Ellsworth - Camryn Clough
  • Foxcroft Academy - Lilli Bisson
  • Gorham - Sawyer VonderHaar
  • Hampden Academy - Car Facchini
  • Lake Region - Ella Gibbons
  • Leavitt - Hailey Cyr
  • Marshwood - Emily Hester
  • Monmouth Academy - Riley Smith
  • Mount Blue - Molly Hambrick
  • Oak Hill - Izzy Whitaker
  • Orono - Jillian Severance
  • Poland - Phoebe Paradis
  • Presque Isle - Astra Laughton
  • South Portland - Rachel DiMauro
  • Spruce Mountain - Rylee Turner
  • Winslow - Bella Loubier
  • York - Sarah Orso

