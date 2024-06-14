Maine Association of Softball Coaches Announce Rosters for Juniors All-Star Game and Sophomore/Freshman All-Star Game

The Maine Association of Softball Coaches announced the rosters for their Junior (Class of 2025) and Sophomore/Freshman (Class of 2026 and 2027) All-Star Games.

The games will be played at St. Joseph's College in Standish with the Sophomore/Freshman Game at 3 p.m. and the Junior's Game at 6 p.m.

Juniors Only American Team

Brewer - Jodin Williams

Buckfield - Carmen Crockett

Bucksport - Jetta Shook, Natalie Simpson

Carrabec - Aiyana Tibbetts

Cheverus - Ashley Connore, Bella Napolitano-Aberle

Edward Litte - Alexis Kelsea, Kassidy Lobb

Freeport - Vanessa St. Pierre

Hall-Dale - Jade Graham, Marie Benoit

Messalonskee - Audrey Mihm

Oxford Hills - Gigi DeVivo

Penobscot Valley - Allie LeBlance

St. Dom's - Emily Andrews

Wells - Delani Brown, Savannah Tardiff

Windham - Kennedy Kimall, Stella Jarvais, Chloe Edwards

Winthrop/Marranacook - Ella Rice

Yarmouth - Julia Lawwill, Drea Rideout

Juniors Only National Team

Brunswick - Caitlin Seltz

Cony - Suri Ramkissoon

Ellsworth - Sophia Lynch, Jayden Sullivan, Anna Stevens

Freeport - Izzy George

Gorham - Winnie Dubail

Hall-Dale - Tori Tibbetts

Hermon - Molly Simcox

Kennebunk - Jules Pikes, Talia Kellum

Machias - Maleah Rhoades

MCI - Kassie Snowman

Massabesic - Candice Daigle

Monmouth Academy - Releigh Chase, Shannah Parsons

Narraguagus - Paidyn Cashman

Poland - Olivia Rioux

Richmond - Breonna Dufresne

Sacopee Valley - Bri Eastman

Scarborough - Gabby Pelletier

Skowhegan - Natalie Gilman

Valley - Madelyn Hill

Sophomore/Freshman American Team

Belfast - Jordyn MacKay, Emma Tripp

Biddeford - Mirah Villandry

Camden Hills - Maya Stone

Cheverus - Haley Lamontagne

Edward Little - Kylee Lebrun, Naomi Valcin

Marshwood - Piper Catanese

Medomak Valley - Ariana Sproul

North Yarmouth Academy - Cami Casserly, Jordan Nash

Oxford Hills - Kyeria Morse, Charlotte McGreevy, Cameron Mayhan

Penobscot Valley - Lauren Veino

South Portland - Annalise Soucy

Washington Academy - Bella Ciron

Wells - Payton Fazzina

Westbrook - Emma Boulette

Windham - Addison Caiazzo, Oakely McLeod

York - Maddie Fitzgerald

Sophomore/Freshman National Team

Bonny Eagle - Reece Bryant

Brewer - Emma Jameson, Jill Ford

Carrabec - Lily Caldwell

Cheverus - Addison Deroche

Deering - Isabella McBrady

Dirigo - Lana Waite

Ellsworth - Camryn Clough

Foxcroft Academy - Lilli Bisson

Gorham - Sawyer VonderHaar

Hampden Academy - Car Facchini

Lake Region - Ella Gibbons

Leavitt - Hailey Cyr

Marshwood - Emily Hester

Monmouth Academy - Riley Smith

Mount Blue - Molly Hambrick

Oak Hill - Izzy Whitaker

Orono - Jillian Severance

Poland - Phoebe Paradis

Presque Isle - Astra Laughton

South Portland - Rachel DiMauro

Spruce Mountain - Rylee Turner

Winslow - Bella Loubier

York - Sarah Orso

