Maine Association of Softball Coaches Announce Rosters for Juniors All-Star Game and Sophomore/Freshman All-Star Game
The Maine Association of Softball Coaches announced the rosters for their Junior (Class of 2025) and Sophomore/Freshman (Class of 2026 and 2027) All-Star Games.
The games will be played at St. Joseph's College in Standish with the Sophomore/Freshman Game at 3 p.m. and the Junior's Game at 6 p.m.
Juniors Only American Team
- Brewer - Jodin Williams
- Buckfield - Carmen Crockett
- Bucksport - Jetta Shook, Natalie Simpson
- Carrabec - Aiyana Tibbetts
- Cheverus - Ashley Connore, Bella Napolitano-Aberle
- Edward Litte - Alexis Kelsea, Kassidy Lobb
- Freeport - Vanessa St. Pierre
- Hall-Dale - Jade Graham, Marie Benoit
- Messalonskee - Audrey Mihm
- Oxford Hills - Gigi DeVivo
- Penobscot Valley - Allie LeBlance
- St. Dom's - Emily Andrews
- Wells - Delani Brown, Savannah Tardiff
- Windham - Kennedy Kimall, Stella Jarvais, Chloe Edwards
- Winthrop/Marranacook - Ella Rice
- Yarmouth - Julia Lawwill, Drea Rideout
Juniors Only National Team
- Brunswick - Caitlin Seltz
- Cony - Suri Ramkissoon
- Ellsworth - Sophia Lynch, Jayden Sullivan, Anna Stevens
- Freeport - Izzy George
- Gorham - Winnie Dubail
- Hall-Dale - Tori Tibbetts
- Hermon - Molly Simcox
- Kennebunk - Jules Pikes, Talia Kellum
- Machias - Maleah Rhoades
- MCI - Kassie Snowman
- Massabesic - Candice Daigle
- Monmouth Academy - Releigh Chase, Shannah Parsons
- Narraguagus - Paidyn Cashman
- Poland - Olivia Rioux
- Richmond - Breonna Dufresne
- Sacopee Valley - Bri Eastman
- Scarborough - Gabby Pelletier
- Skowhegan - Natalie Gilman
- Valley - Madelyn Hill
Sophomore/Freshman American Team
- Belfast - Jordyn MacKay, Emma Tripp
- Biddeford - Mirah Villandry
- Camden Hills - Maya Stone
- Cheverus - Haley Lamontagne
- Edward Little - Kylee Lebrun, Naomi Valcin
- Marshwood - Piper Catanese
- Medomak Valley - Ariana Sproul
- North Yarmouth Academy - Cami Casserly, Jordan Nash
- Oxford Hills - Kyeria Morse, Charlotte McGreevy, Cameron Mayhan
- Penobscot Valley - Lauren Veino
- South Portland - Annalise Soucy
- Washington Academy - Bella Ciron
- Wells - Payton Fazzina
- Westbrook - Emma Boulette
- Windham - Addison Caiazzo, Oakely McLeod
- York - Maddie Fitzgerald
Sophomore/Freshman National Team
- Bonny Eagle - Reece Bryant
- Brewer - Emma Jameson, Jill Ford
- Carrabec - Lily Caldwell
- Cheverus - Addison Deroche
- Deering - Isabella McBrady
- Dirigo - Lana Waite
- Ellsworth - Camryn Clough
- Foxcroft Academy - Lilli Bisson
- Gorham - Sawyer VonderHaar
- Hampden Academy - Car Facchini
- Lake Region - Ella Gibbons
- Leavitt - Hailey Cyr
- Marshwood - Emily Hester
- Monmouth Academy - Riley Smith
- Mount Blue - Molly Hambrick
- Oak Hill - Izzy Whitaker
- Orono - Jillian Severance
- Poland - Phoebe Paradis
- Presque Isle - Astra Laughton
- South Portland - Rachel DiMauro
- Spruce Mountain - Rylee Turner
- Winslow - Bella Loubier
- York - Sarah Orso
