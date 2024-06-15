Presque Isle, Sumner and Machias Softball Teams Win Northern Maine Sportsmanship Awards [PHOTOS]
The Maine Principal's Association awarded the Class B, C and D Northern Maine Sportsmanship Banners at the Class C Softball Championship Game at the University of Maine on Saturday, June 15th.
While Gold Balls are great, the Blue Sportsmanship Banners voted by the opposing coaches and teams are a true testament to the way that you played the game during the season!
Winning the Class B North Sportsmanship Banner - The Presque Isle Wildcats
Winning the Class C North Sportsmanship Award - The Sumner Tigers
Winning the Class D Northern Maine Sportsmanship Award - The Machias Bulldogs