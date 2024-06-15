Presque Isle, Sumner and Machias Softball Teams Win Northern Maine Sportsmanship Awards [PHOTOS]

The Maine Principal's Association awarded the Class B, C and D Northern Maine Sportsmanship Banners at the Class C Softball Championship Game at the University of Maine on Saturday, June 15th.

While Gold Balls are great, the Blue Sportsmanship Banners voted by the opposing coaches and teams are a true testament to the way that you played the game during the season!

Winning the Class B North Sportsmanship Banner - The Presque Isle Wildcats

June 15, 2024 Photo Chris Popper Wildcats winning the Class B Northern Maine Softball Sportsmanship Award loading...

Winning the Class C North Sportsmanship Award - The Sumner Tigers

Sumner Tigers winning the Class C North Sportsmanship Award Sumner Tigers winning the Class C North Sportsmanship Award loading...

Winning the Class D Northern Maine Sportsmanship Award - The Machias Bulldogs