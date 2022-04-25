Brewer Softball Blasts 3 Homers Beats Camden Hills 10-4 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches won their 1st softball game of the 2022 season, beating the Camden Hills Windjammers 10-4 under the lights at Coffin Field in Brewer.

Freshman Jordan Williams hits her 2nd homer of the night against Camden Hills April 25, 2022 Photo Katie Sproul

Freshman Jordin Williams was 2-4 with 2 home runs, driving in 6 to lead the Witches. Josie Pece went back-to-back with Williams in the 6th inning. Jaiden Williams and CJ Atherton were each 2-3 with a double. Jordan Doak, Hannah Reed, Danielle Fenlason and Asianna West each singled for Brewer

Brewer's Jodie Pece homers against Camden Hills April 25, 2022 photo Katie Sproul

In the circle Morgan Downs started for Brewer and went 5.1 innings, allowing 4 runs and 4 hits. She struck out 6 and walked 3. Laura Stewart came on in relief and shut the door, going 1.2 innings allowing just 1 hit.

For Camden Hills Lillia Stone started and allowed 8 runs and 9 hits while striking out 4 and walking 3

Olivia Damon, Alyssa Bland, Lillia Stone, Ava Dube and Lily Enggass singled for Camden Hills.

Brewer is now 1-2 and will play at Ellsworth on Thursday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.

Camden Hills is 0-2 and will play at Lincoln Academy on Wednesday, April 27th.

Thanks to Katie Sproul for the photos