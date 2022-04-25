Brewer Softball Blasts 3 Homers Beats Camden Hills 10-4 [PHOTOS]
The Brewer Witches won their 1st softball game of the 2022 season, beating the Camden Hills Windjammers 10-4 under the lights at Coffin Field in Brewer.
Freshman Jordin Williams was 2-4 with 2 home runs, driving in 6 to lead the Witches. Josie Pece went back-to-back with Williams in the 6th inning. Jaiden Williams and CJ Atherton were each 2-3 with a double. Jordan Doak, Hannah Reed, Danielle Fenlason and Asianna West each singled for Brewer
In the circle Morgan Downs started for Brewer and went 5.1 innings, allowing 4 runs and 4 hits. She struck out 6 and walked 3. Laura Stewart came on in relief and shut the door, going 1.2 innings allowing just 1 hit.
For Camden Hills Lillia Stone started and allowed 8 runs and 9 hits while striking out 4 and walking 3
Olivia Damon, Alyssa Bland, Lillia Stone, Ava Dube and Lily Enggass singled for Camden Hills.
Brewer is now 1-2 and will play at Ellsworth on Thursday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.
Camden Hills is 0-2 and will play at Lincoln Academy on Wednesday, April 27th.
Thanks to Katie Sproul for the photos