Brewer Softball Falls to Lewiston 9-4

The Brewer Softball Team fell to Lewiston 9-4 in Lewiston on Saturday, April 30th as the Blue Devils erased a Brewer 3-0 lead scoring 1 run in the bottom of the 2nd inning and 8 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

Brewer-Lewiston Saturday April 30, 2022 photo Katie Sproul Brewer-Lewiston Saturday April 30, 2022 photo Katie Sproul loading...

Morgan Downs started in the circle for Brewer and went 2.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 6 runs. She struck out 2 and walked 6. Laura Stewart came on in relief and went 4.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 1 and walked 1.

Brewer-Lewiston Saturday April 30, 2022 photo Katie Sproul Brewer-Lewiston Saturday April 30, 2022 photo Katie Sproul loading...

Brooklyn Mynahan pitched a compete game for the Blue Devils. She allowed just 4 hits and struck out 8 while walking 1.

Brewer-Lewiston Saturday April 30, 2022 photo Katie Sproul Brewer-Lewiston Saturday April 30, 2022 photo Katie Sproul loading...

Jaiden Williams had a double for Brewer. Jordan Doak, Hannah Reed and Asianna West had singles for the Witches

Ahna Dostie hit a grand-slam homer for the Blue Devils. Isabelle Miller was 2-4.

Brewer is 1-3 and plays at Hampden Academy under the lights on Monday, March 2nd at 7 p.m.

Lewiston is 1-2 and plays at Oxford Hills on Wednesday, May 4th at 5 p.m.

(Stats from Gamechanger)