The Brewer Witches beat the Bangor Rams 4-1 on a night when the wind was blowing in at Coffin Field in Brewer.

Brewer scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st and added another run in the 3rd inning. Bangor's lone run came in the 4th inning.

Sara Young picked up the win for the Witches. She pitched a complete game, allowing just 3 hits. She struck out 5 and walked 1.

Emily Tripp took the loss for the Rams She allowed 4 hits and 4 runs, although just 1 was earned. She struck out 5 and walked 2 in 3 innings. Kaylee Folsom pitched the final 3 innings allowing 1 hit and striking out 3 and walking 1.

Abby Folsolm had a double for Bangor, and Kaylee Folsolm had a triple. Maddie Hessert had a single

Sara Young and Madison Shaw each had a double for the Witches. Olivia Gilmore was 2-3.

Bangor is now 3-3. They will travel to Hampden on Monday night to play the Broncos under the lights at 7 p.m.

Brewer is now 3-2. They will play host to the Nokomis Warriors on Monday, May 4th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out photos from the game