Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, May 2nd.

Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.

Baseball

Cheverus 6 Noble 5

Dexter/PCHS 5 Bangor Christian 4

Foxcroft Academy 8 Caribou 7

Jonesport-Beals 7 Shead 2

MDI 3 Presque Isle 0

MDI 5 Presque Isle 1

Mount Ararat 9 Yarmouth 5

Old Town 13 John Bapst 6

Richmond 14 Forest Hills 3

Richmond 12 Forest Hills 3

Sanford 15 Windham 1

Stearns 10 Central 0

Vinalhaven/North Haven 7 Greenville 2

Washington Academy 17 Fort Kent 1

Washington Academy 10 Fort Kent 3

Waynflete/NYA 11 MCI 2

Waynflete/NYA 11 MCI 0

Softball

Forest Hills 7 Richmond 6

Forest Hills 9 Richmond 7

Fort Fairfield 16 Central Aroostook 5

Foxcroft Academy 9 Caribou 2

Jonesport-Beals 16 Shead 1

Mount Ararat 9 Yarmouth 5

MDI 8 Presque Isle 5

Old Town 6 John Bapst 3

Presque Isle 14 MDI 2

Sumner 12 Deer Isle-Stonington 2

Vinalhaven 16 Greenville 0

Washington Academy 13 Fort Kent 0

Washington Academy 16 Fort Kent 6

Yarmouth 10 Mt. Ararat 8

Girls Tennis

No games scheduled

Boys Tennis

No games scheduled

Girls Lacrosse

Lewiston/Oak Hill 9 Edward Little 4

North Yarmouth Academy 19 Camden Hills 11

Waynflete 11 Nokomis/MCI 5

Wells 14 Lake Region 2

Boys Lacrosse

Cony 14 Northern Maine Moose 1

Edward Little 18 Lewiston 4