Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results – April 30
Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, April 30.
Statewide rain showers resulted in most games postponed on Thursday, except for some Girls Lacrosse results and tennis matches played indoors.
Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.
Baseball
- No games reported
Softball
- No games reported
Girls Tennis
- Brunswick 5 Lewiston 0
- Cheverus 5 Massabesic 0
Boys Tennis
- Brunswick 4 Lewiston 1
- Cheverus 5 Massabesic 0
Girls Lacrosse
- Marshwood 15 Bonny Eagle 11
- Messalonskee 12 South Portland 3
- Mount Ararat 6 Gardiner Hall-Dale 4
- North Yarmouth Academy 12 Traip Academy 3
- Waynflete 8 Lake Region 4
- Wells 17 Fryeburg Academy 2
Boys Lacrosse
- No games reported
Get our free mobile app