Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, April 30.

Statewide rain showers resulted in most games postponed on Thursday, except for some Girls Lacrosse results and tennis matches played indoors.

Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.

Baseball

No games reported

Softball

No games reported

Girls Tennis

Brunswick 5 Lewiston 0

Cheverus 5 Massabesic 0

Boys Tennis

Brunswick 4 Lewiston 1

Cheverus 5 Massabesic 0

Girls Lacrosse

Marshwood 15 Bonny Eagle 11

Messalonskee 12 South Portland 3

Mount Ararat 6 Gardiner Hall-Dale 4

North Yarmouth Academy 12 Traip Academy 3

Waynflete 8 Lake Region 4

Wells 17 Fryeburg Academy 2

Boys Lacrosse

No games reported