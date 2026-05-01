Kyle Johnson threw a 6-inning no-hitter and the Bangor Rams scored 7 runs in the 5th inning as the Bangor Rams beat Brewer 13-0 in a mercy rule-shortened game.

Johnson struck out 4 and walked 2 for the win for Bangor.

Liam Greenlaw started on the mound for Bewer and he pitched 3.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, striking out 3 and walking 3. Eli Wall came on in relief and pitched the finals 2.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 9 runs He walked 2.

Gavin Glanville-True, leading off for Bangor was 2-4 with a run batted in. Ethan Sproul was 2-2 with a run batted in. Jacoby Harvey was 2-4 with a double and 3 runs batted in. Johnson helped himself at the plate going 2-3 with a run batted in. Zac Cota had a single. Owen Glanville-True was 1-3 with 2 runs batted in. Jonas Gilley was 1-3 with a run batted in.

Bangor is now 5-1. The Rams will travel to Hampden Academy on Monday, May 4th to play the Broncos at 7 p.m.

Brewer is 0-5. The Witches will host Nokomis on Monday, May 4th at 4:30 p.m.

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