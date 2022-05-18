Brewer Witches Score 3 in the 7th Beat MDI 4-1 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches scored 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning to break a 1-1 tie and beat the MDI Trojans 4-1 in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, May 18th.

In the 7th inning Jed Gilpatrick doubled and then Grady Vanidestine tripled to center, scoring Gilpatrick. After Rowan Valley was retired Logan Levensalor laid down a sacrifice, and Vanidestine scored to make it 3-1. With 2 out Noah Tibbetts tripled and then scored on an error by MDI.

Quentin Pileggi started for MDI and went 6.0 innings, starting the 7th. He allowed 6 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 7 and walked 6. Jay Haney pitched the final inning, allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He walked 1

Jed Gilpatrick went 3.0 innings and allowed 4 hits and 1 run. He struck out 2. Kaiden Morin pitched 4.0 innings and allowed 5 hits and struck out 5 and walked 2.

Quentin Pileggi was 2-4 for MDI and Jay Haney was 2-3. AJ Lozano had a double. Joey Wellman-Clouse, Nick Jacobs, Noah Keeley and Cal Hodgdon each had a hit.

Noah Tibbetts was 3-4 for Brewer, including a triple. Grady Vanidestine had the triple. Jed Gilpatrick had a double. Logan Levansalor and Evan Nadeau each had a single.

MDI had 3 errors, while Brewer had 1 error.

Brewer is now 6-5. They will host Brunswick on Friday, May 20th at 7 p.m.

MDI is now 5-5. They travel to play Ellsworth on Friday, May 20th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out photos from the game