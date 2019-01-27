Bridge Wins 48th Fitzy Award

For the first time in the 48 years of the Fitzpatrick Trophy, the award goes to a player from the Class D ranks and it's talented running back Tyler Bridges from Wells High School.

Bridge beat out two Class A finalist for the award that goes to Maine's top senior player from last fall.

Anthony Bracamonte from Thornton Academy and Zack Elowitch from Portland were the other finalists.

Bridge led Wells to a state championship, rushing for 2,390 yards plus even more all-purpose yards. He scored 45 touchdowns.