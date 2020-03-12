BRLI Comedy Show Set For Friday

The Bangor Region Leadership Institute "BRLI" is hosting a "fun"raiser with a comedy show in Bangor Friday night.

It's at the Hilton Garden Inn, tickets are $25 each and the show starts at 7pm, Kyron Hobdy is the featured comedian and Kelly McFarland headlines the show

You can get tickets at the door or buy them in advance or buy them at their website

Jason Clay a Board member of BRLI joined The Morning Line to preview the show, and let us know what BRLI is all about.