Go figure. The Boston Bruins get outshot 17-5 in the first period and yet skate off the ice with a 2-1 lead. The B's go on to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 late Saturday night.

The Bruins get two wins on their California roadtrip.

Backup goalie Anton Khudobin was the big key in the win over the Sharks, stopping 37 shots.

Three of the young Bruins scored goals, Jake DeBrusk, Peter Cehlarik and Danton Heinen.

The B's get back over .500 with an 8-7-4 record.