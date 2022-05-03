Bucksport Baseball Rolls to 11-3 Win Over GSA

The Bucksport Baseball Team allowed their 1st runs of the season, but rolled to a 11-3 win over the George Stevens Academy Eagles on Monday afternoon, May 2nd in Bucksport.

Gavyn Holyoke was on the mound for the Golden Bucks and he went 5.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 10 while walking 3. Cam Rich came on in relief, pitching the final 2 innings and striking out 3 while not allowing a hit.

Ty Giberson was 3-4 for Bucksport, batting clean-up with a double and 3 runs driven in. Holyoke helped his own cause with a double and 2 runs driven in. Jake Guty had a triple and single. Ayden Maguire and Kaleb Knightingale each had a pair of singles. Tyler Hallett and Brandon Elden each singled.

Brett Label started on the mound for GSA and went 2.2 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 2. Sol Lorio followed in relief and allowed 5 unearned runs in 2 innings taking the loss. He struck out 1 and gave up 3 hits.

Lorio had 2 hits for GSA. Harrison Walden had a double and a run batted in. Kyle Gray and Cam Walden also drove in runs for the Eagles.

Bucksport is now 5-0 and will play unbeaten Ellsworth in Ellsworth on Tuesday, May 3rd at 4:30 p.m.

GSA is 0-4 and will travel to Bar Harbor to play the MDI Trojans on Wednesday, May 4th at 4:30 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)