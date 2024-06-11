Bucksport Softball Beats Washington Academy 6-1 to Play in Northern Maine Class C Finals Tuesday

The #1 Bucksport Lady Bucks beat the #4 Washington Academy Raiders 6-1 on Monday afternoon and will now play in the Northern Maine Class C Regional Finals on Tuesday, June 11th.

On Monday, Natalie Simpson tossed a 1-hitter, striking out 8 and walking 1.

At the plate, Jetta Shook and Jayden Tripp each homered. Shook's homer to left in the 3rd inning drove in 3 runs. Tripp's home in the 6th inning was a solo shot to left field.

Alivia Shute was 2-3 and Natalie Simpson singled for Bucksport.

Bucksport stole 5 bases, with Shute, Shoot, Lily Chiavelli, Marina Keene and Sam Cyr each stealing a base.

Bella Cirone was in the circle for the Raiders. She struck out 6 and walked 3.

Sadie Story had Washington Academy's lone hit.

The Raiders end the season with a 14-4 record.

Bucksport will now play Mattanawcook Academy on Tuesday afternoon at UMaine. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. If you are going to the game, you will need to purchase your tickets in advance. They may be purchased HERE. You can view today's Championship Program HERE. For those not able to attend in person, you can view the live-stream on NFHS, (subscription required)