If you haven't been paying attention, the L.A. Dodgers and the San Diego Padres have already played seven incredibly compelling games on the west coast, with the early edge going to the Padres four games-to-three by a combined score of 32-30.

Zach Kram, who covers MLB and the NBA for The Ringer joined The Drive on Monday to discuss what these teams mean to the sport and how the theater they provide could come close to Red Sox vs. Yankees in 2003-'04.

We also talked Red Sox and the current NBA postseason picture with Zach, and you can catch the full conversation below -