Cabrera hits 500th homer as Tigers beat Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 [VIDEO]

Miguel Cabrera became the 28th major league player to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday.

Daz Cameron and Willi Castro each hit an RBI double in the 11th to help Detroit take two of three in the weekend series. Gregory Soto (6-3) worked two innings for the win, and Joe Jiménez got three outs for his first save in two chances.

The 38-year-old Cabrera connected on a 1-1 pitch from left-hander Steven Matz in the sixth, sending the ball over the scoreboard in right-center field. Measured at 400 feet, the homer tied the score 1-all.

Much of the crowd of 14,685 at Rogers Centre rose for a standing ovation as Cabrera rounded the bases. After celebrating with his teammates, the Tigers slugger came out to accept a curtain call, taking off his helmet and bowing to the fans behind the first-base dugout.

Bo Bichette and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each had three hits for Toronto. Kirby Snead (0-1) got the loss.