Poll: Are dynasties good for sports?

The Kansas City Chiefs have the opportunity to do something no other football team ever has when they take the field in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. It would be a grand punctuation for this country's latest dynasty.

Though if you've been paying attention, you would know that few outside of Chiefs Kingdom want to see that come to fruition. Over the last seven seasons, Kansas City has evolved from the exciting challengers to the New England Patriots dynasty to America's new villains.

That's what winning does. So, the question begs asking, are dynasties good for sports? The answer seems rather obvious to me. Sports in this country have been built on the backs of dynasties.

Babe Ruth became the country's biggest star while leading the Yankees dynasty in the 1920s. The NBA has seen its share from the Celtics of the 60s, to the Showtime Lakers, to MJ's Bulls, and spurts from L.A., San Antonio, and Golden State in the past 25 years.

I mean, just think about the NFL alone. Each of the last seven decades in league history has been marked by one team's reign. From the 60s Packers, to the 70s Steelers, to the 80s Niners, the 90s Cowboys, the Patriots of the 2000s and 2010s, and now the Chiefs run through the 2020s.

While dynasties may infuriate every fanbase besides that of the dominant team, they're a league's best friend, bringing eyeballs and dollar signs along for the ride.