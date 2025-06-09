Poll: What will it take to get Roman Anthony to Boston?

Roman Anthony, baseball's No. 1 prospect, hit a ball farther than any other player on the planet this year when he sent a 497-foot grand slam into orbit to the right of the centerfield fence at Worcester's Polar Park on Saturday night.

The tape measure shot traveled 13 feet longer than MLB's longest HR hit this season, belonging to Mike Trout at 484 feet.

And yet today, Anthony is still wearing a WooSox uniform rather than playing for the big league club 46 miles to his east.

Red Sox management, specifically the Chief Baseball Officer, Craig Breslow, will have you believe that there is some great unsolvable calculus equation taking place with the parent club currently that simply blocks any path Anthony might have to the Bigs.

What a steaming load of two words I can't type here.

The Boston media has turned it into a matter of having to trade Jarren Duran - one of a handful of best players in the AL last season - or Wilyer Abreu - a rookie Gold Glove winner from a year ago - to facilitate Anthony's call-up.

This, on a team I remind you, that has won 15 of its last 36 total games. There's just so much talent taking up space that there's nowhere to put the seemingly otherworldly talented 21-year-old.

If Boston was truly concerned with winning baseball games, putting the best nine players on the field and not manipulating Anthony's service time out of fear of how good he'll turn out to be, he would already be patrolling one of the three outfield spots at Fenway. Or, if Rafael Devers would dare do what's best for the team, it could open up the DH spot for Anthony or a fellow outfielder.

But no, let's waste time losing games and creating ulterior motives to what's actually at hand.

What's your fix for the Sox' self-inflicted predicament?