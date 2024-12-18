Poll: Celtics aside, which Boston team will have the best 2025?

As we get ready to say goodbye to 2024, the year was quite kind to one of the region's teams as the Boston Celtics will forever mark the year with Banner 18.

As for the other three squads, it was a year to forget.

The Patriots parted ways with Bill Belichick at the outset, conducted a disjointed off-season, and sit right where they were last year at this time, with the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft. But, hey, at least now we can say we've got a QB, something that we could only hope for last year.

The Bruins fired their coach after a poor start to the year and despite a recent surge, remain around .500 and mired in the middle of the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. As of now, it doesn't look like a unit that will challenge for Lord Stanley's Cup in the spring.

Then there's the Red Sox. Oh boy did we get ourselves worked up that 2025 was going to be different after the front office bolsters the squad this winter. So far, the team is rather unchanged from last year apart from the addition of Garrett Crochet.

Will 2025 bring another coaching change for the Patriots and Bruins? Will we finally see the Red Sox turn a corner come the summer? Or will it be another year dominated by the Green Team while the other three struggle for positive headlines in The Hub?