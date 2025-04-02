Poll: Which pro sports feat would YOU be able to accomplish?

A while back on The Drive, Aaron Jackson made the claim that he'd have no problem draining an open look at a 3-pointer in an NBA game. That opened up Pandora's Box as far as what we think ourselves capable of doing, forgetting that we're simply mere mortals and not the otherworldly gifted beings we watch on television.

While baseball has always been my favorite sport, at this point in life I'm a golf junkie. So, while this time of the year is always nice to welcome back baseball and the Red Sox, my mind is fully on next week and Augusta National.

Hitting a round ball with a round bat and making a tiny dimpled rock fly some 750+ feet at a target in the direction you intended are two of the more difficult things to do in sports. And that's just the basics, without adding in extra elements.

Forget making that round ball travel 100mph or trying to thread the needle with your drive through a chute of trees with thousands of people standing in harm's way of a mishit.

I'm presenting you with two options today:

- You're standing on the 18th tee on Sunday at The Masters with a 3-shot lead. Finish the hole (a Par 4) still in possession of the lead.

- You get 100 swings off an MLB pitcher to get a hit, with fellow MLB'ers also manning every position on the diamond.

I feel like the easy answer is to go with golf. Just finish a hole up-3? Muuuuch easier said than done. This is the 18th at Augusta we're talking about. You've got trees on either side and a fairway just 25 yards wide, with an uphill dogleg protected by bunkers. The guys on Tour can carry it 300 yards off the tee and straight as an arrow to take all that out of play...can you? I'd still be trying to hack my way out of the timber by the time that 3-shot lead evaporated.