Are any of MLB’s milestone numbers within reach for active stars?

Manny Machado reached the 2,000-hit milestone for his career last night as part of a 3-5 effort in a losing cause versus Arizona.

That got me thinking...it's been a while since we've seen anyone chase down some of the game's biggest milestones. I say "a while," though Dodgers' living legend Clayton Kershaw became just the fourth left-handed pitcher all-time to amass 3,000 career strikeouts last week. But we'll get to the pitching side in a second.

At the dish, it may be a minute before we get on any sort of milestone watch. There was a run in the 2010's as a handful of future Hall-of-Famers were reaching the ends of their respective runs.

Derek Jeter reached the milestone in 2011, Alex Rodriguez got there in 2015, Ichiro in 2016, Adrian Beltre in 2017, followed by Albert Pujols in 2018. Miguel Cabrera was the last to get there in 2022.

Looking at the active list, Machado is 67% of the way there but still requires some heavy lifting through his mid-to-late 30s. The name I turn to is all the way down in 51st place on the list, but also only 26 years old. That would be Mets' outfielder Juan Soto.

Key for all polls: seasons played, player's age listed in parenthesis)

Five Hundred home runs is one milestone that we shouldn't have to worry about not getting reached in the near future. While Giancarlo Stanton is the only active player with 400+ HR, there are many worth candidates currently lurking in the mid-300's.

The pitching side of things gets kind of brutal when trying to chase down these immortal marks. Justin Verlander is the all-time active wins leader with 262. He's 42 years old and in his 20th MLB season. He's not sniffing 300. After him? I'm not sure anyone is coming within shouting distance of 250.

Finally, the number we just saw reached. Kershaw was the 22nd pitcher all-time to reach 3,000 k's. Who will get a No. 23?