Bears on the Brink After Losing to Albany 6-3

After winning the American East Championship in 2023, the Maine Black Bears are 1 game away from not even making the Tournament this year, after losing to the University of Albany by a score of 6-3 on Thursday afternoon. Maine must win Friday's and Saturday's games against the Great Danes, to qualify for the Tournament.

Maine managed only 3 hits in the game as they struck out 11 times, and only walked twice.

Geoff Mousseau started on the mound for Maine and went 4.0 innings, allowing 7 hits and 6 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 5.

Colton Carson came on in relief and held the Great Danes scoreless for the final 5.0 innings. He allowed 4 hits and struck out 2, walking 3.

Maine scored 1 run in the bottom of the 7th inning, as Connor Goodman scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake Marquez.

The Black Bears scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, when Jeremiah Jenkins hit a 2-run homer to right field. It was his team-leading 21st homer of the season.

Maine will play Albany Friday, May 17th at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 12:30 p.m.