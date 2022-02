Cape Elizabeth Boys Win Class B Swim and Dive Meet – MDI 2nd Ellsworth 4th

The Cape Elizabeth Boys Swim and Dive Team won the Class B State Title on Monday, February 21st. MDI was 2nd and Ellsworth 4th. Here are all the Team and Individual Scores and Times.

Team Scores

Cape Elizabeth High School, 409. Mount Desert Island HS, 345. Greely High School, 290. Ellsworth High School, 199.5. Morse High School, 168.5. Belfast Area High School, 149 Freeport High School, 111 John Bapst Memorial HS, 105 Waterville-Winslow, 80 Waynflete School, 63. Old Town High SBchool, 58. Yarmouth High School, 39 Hyde School, 36. Brewer High School, 28. Wiscasset-Boothbay, 16. George Stevens Academy, 13. Lincoln Academy, 7 Westbrook High School, 3. Foxcroft Academy, 1. and Maine Central Institute, 1.

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay

1, Cape Elizabeth High School '' (Jack McCormick SO, Cormac McKenney SO,

Graham Plourde FR, David Steinbrick SO), 1:41.49. 2, Mount Desert Island HS ''

(Julian Walls SR, Brendan Graves JR, Jesse Lower SR, Sam York JR), 1:42.39. 3,

Ellsworth High School '' (Owen Frank SO, Nick Partridge SR, Lucas Fendl SR,

Robert Springer JR), 1:43.35. 4, Greely High School '' (Tommy Leggat Barr SO,

Aiden Martel SR, Charter Sasseville SR, Matt Desmond JR), 1:45.57. 5, Morse

High School '' (Andrew Leighton JR, Anders Savage FR, Finn Weafer SO, Soren

Langord SR), 1:52.80. 6, Freeport High School '' (Colin Lamb SO, Brian Brogan

SR, Devin Lamb SR, Everett Sawyer SR), 1:58.10. 7, Waynflete School '' (Ty

Davin JR, Oscar Herrera SR, Nico Herrera FR, Elijah Gallagher SR), 2:03.05. 8,

Waterville-Winslow '' (Chris Johnson JR, Andrew Turlo JR, Sam Bernier SO, John

Mahoney FR), 2:08.40. 9, Hyde School '' (Finton Kaman SR, Eli Felt SR, Cobey

Blumenthal SR, Dan Carey SR), 2:08.97. 10, Yarmouth High School '' (Matt

Dressel FR, David Dealaman SO, Gabriel Merrill JR, Andrew Kostin SR), 2:10.15.

11, Old Town High School '' (Max Chapman SR, Bohdi Ellis SO, Spencer Gordon

JR, Connor May JR), 2:12.06. 12, John Bapst Memorial HS '' (Max Mason SR,

Ethan Roach SO, Finn Oldenburg SO, William Grover FR), 2:14.38. 13, Brewer

High School '' (Jackson Day FR, Elliot Gandarillas SO, Colin Kimball JR,

Nicholas Hardie JR), 2:17.12. --, Belfast Area High School '' (Miles Cannon

SR, Josiah Howard SO, Tanner Carson SO, Aidan Davison SO), DQ.

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle

1, Matt Desmond, Greely High School, 1:46.79. 2, Charter Sasseville, Greely

High School, 1:47.87. 3, David Steinbrick, Cape Elizabeth High School,

1:48.20. 4, Ethan Roach, John Bapst Memorial HS, 1:54.24. 5, Lev Giffune,

Greely High School, 1:55.17. 6, Asa Giffune, Greely High School, 1:55.79. 7,

Liam McKernan, Mount Desert Island HS, 1:57.87. 8, Sam Schleif, Mount Desert

Island HS, 1:58.60. 9, Alec Owen, Mount Desert Island HS, 2:01.86. 10, Robert

Springer, Ellsworth High School, 2:02.75. 11, Matthew LeVesque, Belfast Area

High School, 2:04.70.

Boys 200 Yard IM

1, Keegan McKenney, Cape Elizabeth High School, 1:55.62. 2, Jesse Lower, Mount

Desert Island HS, 1:58.59. 3, Cormac McKenney, Cape Elizabeth High School,

2:02.02. 4, Nick Partridge, Ellsworth High School, 2:03.03. 5, Julian Walls,

Mount Desert Island HS, 2:09.08. 6, Rohan Yadav, Cape Elizabeth High School,

2:11.35. 7, Tanner Carson, Belfast Area High School, 2:14.79. 8, Tommy Leggat

Barr, Greely High School, 2:15.01. 9, Caden Braun, Mount Desert Island HS,

2:18.69. 10, Marlowe Tallen, Wiscasset-Boothbay, 2:18.98. 11, Clark Morrison,

George Stevens Academy, 2:19.75. 12, Finn Weafer, Morse High School, 2:21.17.

13, Andrew Turlo, Waterville-Winslow, 2:23.92. 14, Max Hemeon, Cape Elizabeth

High School, 2:26.53.

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle

1, Brian Brogan, Freeport High School, 22.20. 2, Ethan Smith, Cape Elizabeth

High School, 22.30. 3, Brendan Graves, Mount Desert Island HS, 23.16. 4, Sam

York, Mount Desert Island HS, 23.30. 5, Brigham Graf, Belfast Area High

School, 23.80. 6, Aiden Martel, Greely High School, 23.90. 7, Lucas Fendl,

Ellsworth High School, 23.93. 7, Gaffney McDonough, Morse High School, 23.93.

9, Martin Skacel, John Bapst Memorial HS, 23.99. 10, Ty Davin, Waynflete

School, 24.48. 11, Brendan Conolly, Cape Elizabeth High School, 24.51. 12,

Ryan Davis, Mount Desert Island HS, 24.52. 13, Colin Lamb, Freeport High

School, 25.04. 14, Max Chapman, Old Town High School, 25.51. 15, Soren

Langord, Morse High School, 25.89. 16, Kadin Braley, Maine Central Institute,

25.93. 17, Eren Aybas, Lincoln Academy, 26.01. 18, Devin Lamb, Freeport High

School, 26.38. 19, Andy Erlanson, Ellsworth High School, 26.39. 20, Oscar

Herrera, Waynflete School, 26.50. 21, Miles Cannon, Belfast Area High School,

26.66. 22, Elliot Gandarillas, Brewer High School, 26.90. 23, Eli Felt, Hyde

School, 27.12. 24, Alex Hembree, Gardiner-Hall-Dale, 27.61. --, Stewart

Kelley, Cape Elizabeth High School, DQ.

Boys 1 mtr Diving

(Finals) 1, Ronin Deschamps, Belfast Area High School, 227.50. 2, Riley

Donahue, Mount Desert Island HS, 176.40.

Boys 100 Yard Butterfly

1, Ethan Smith, Cape Elizabeth High School, 51.45. 2, Owen Frank, Ellsworth

High School, 56.02. 3, Andrew Leighton, Morse High School, 56.60. 4, Graham

Plourde, Cape Elizabeth High School, 56.80. 5, Lucas Fendl, Ellsworth High

School, 56.90. 6, Tanner Carson, Belfast Area High School, 58.91. 7, Ian

Plourde, Cape Elizabeth High School, 58.95. 8, Sam Bernier,

Waterville-Winslow, 1:01.80. 9, Colin Lamb, Freeport High School, 1:02.97. 10,

Clark Morrison, George Stevens Academy, 1:03.61. 11, Finn Oldenburg, John

Bapst Memorial HS, 1:05.43. 12, Bailey Jacobs, Morse High School, 1:05.84. 13,

Max Hemeon, Cape Elizabeth High School, 1:06.37. 14, Caden Braun, Mount Desert

Island HS, 1:07.06. 15, Devin Lamb, Freeport High School, 1:09.33. 16, Josiah

Howard, Belfast Area High School, 1:11.06.

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle

1, Brian Brogan, Freeport High School, 48.11. 2, Brigham Graf, Belfast Area

High School, 50.49. 3, Jack McCormick, Cape Elizabeth High School, 51.62. 4,

Sam York, Mount Desert Island HS, 51.98. 5, Gaffney McDonough, Morse High

School, 52.61. 6, Lev Giffune, Greely High School, 52.65. 7, Ryan Davis, Mount

Desert Island HS, 53.79. 8, Spencer Gordon, Old Town High School, 55.10. 9,

Brendan Conolly, Cape Elizabeth High School, 55.97. 10, Eren Aybas, Lincoln

Academy, 56.32. 11, Ronin Deschamps, Belfast Area High School, 56.62. 12,

Tiger McCormick, Cape Elizabeth High School, 58.78.

Boys 500 Yard Freestyle

1, Keegan McKenney, Cape Elizabeth High School, 4:41.96. 2, Matt Desmond,

Greely High School, 4:54.53. 3, Julian Walls, Mount Desert Island HS, 5:06.43.

4, Asa Giffune, Greely High School, 5:06.60. 5, Ethan Roach, John Bapst

Memorial HS, 5:06.64. 6, Ian Plourde, Cape Elizabeth High School, 5:19.53. 7,

Rohan Yadav, Cape Elizabeth High School, 5:22.09. 8, Sam Schleif, Mount Desert

Island HS, 5:28.46. 9, Robert Springer, Ellsworth High School, 5:29.32. 10,

McCadden Morris, Mount Desert Island HS, 5:38.06. 11, Anders Savage, Morse

High School, 5:39.42. 12, Finn Weafer, Morse High School, 5:43.33. 13, Matthew

LeVesque, Belfast Area High School, 5:48.07. 14, Mark Turmel, Westbrook High

School, 6:00.44.

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Cape Elizabeth High School '' (Ethan Smith SR, Jack McCormick SO, Brendan

Conolly SR, Keegan McKenney SR), 1:31.39. 2, Mount Desert Island HS '' (Jesse

Lower SR, Sam York JR, Ryan Davis JR, Brendan Graves JR), 1:33.44. 3, Greely

High School '' (Jesse Franklin SR, Aiden Martel SR, Asa Giffune FR, Lev

Giffune SR), 1:39.81. 4, Freeport High School '' (Colin Lamb SO, Everett

Sawyer SR, Devin Lamb SR, Brian Brogan SR), 1:41.10. 5, Belfast Area High

School '' (Miles Cannon SR, Matthew LeVesque FR, Ronin Deschamps SR, Brigham

Graf JR), 1:41.58. 6, Morse High School '' (Soren Langord SR, Bailey Jacobs

SO, Anders Savage FR, Gaffney McDonough FR), 1:42.31. 7, Waynflete School ''

(Ty Davin JR, Elijah Gallagher SR, Nico Herrera FR, Oscar Herrera SR),

1:46.88. 8, Ellsworth High School '' (Darren Easler SR, Felix Markosian FR,

Robert Springer JR, Andy Erlanson FR), 1:51.24. 9, Hyde School '' (Finton

Kaman SR, Dan Carey SR, Cobey Blumenthal SR, Eli Felt SR), 1:51.57. 10, Old

Town High School '' (Spencer Gordon JR, Gabriel Curtis FR, Connor May JR, Max

Chapman SR), 1:52.19. 11, John Bapst Memorial HS '' (William Grover FR, Max

Mason SR, Finn Oldenburg SO, Martin Skacel JR), 1:56.44. 12, Yarmouth High

School '' (Andrew Kostin SR, Isaac Pendleton JR, Joshua Leinwand JR, Adam

Strobel FR), 1:57.24. 13, Brewer High School '' (Nicholas Hardie JR, Aaron

Lyon SR, Colin Grover SO, Jackson Day FR), 2:03.37.

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

1, Charter Sasseville, Greely High School, 55.04. 2, David Steinbrick, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 55.71. 3, Jack McCormick, Cape Elizabeth High School,

57.02. 4, Tommy Leggat Barr, Greely High School, 58.66. 5, Andrew Leighton,

Morse High School, 58.92. 6, Owen Frank, Ellsworth High School, 59.43. 7,

Martin Skacel, John Bapst Memorial HS, 1:00.04. 8, Liam McKernan, Mount Desert

Island HS, 1:01.74. 9, Marlowe Tallen, Wiscasset-Boothbay, 1:02.24. 10, Sam

Bernier, Waterville-Winslow, 1:02.48. 11, Ty Davin, Waynflete School, 1:04.77.

12, Bailey Jacobs, Morse High School, 1:06.14. 13, Weston Lowe, Cape Elizabeth

High School, 1:06.51. 14, Finn Oldenburg, John Bapst Memorial HS, 1:06.53. 15,

Tiger McCormick, Cape Elizabeth High School, 1:08.45. 16, Matt Dressel,

Yarmouth High School, 1:08.58. 17, Andy Erlanson, Ellsworth High School,

1:08.86. 18, Alex Hembree, Gardiner-Hall-Dale, 1:10.08. 19, Elliot

Gandarillas, Brewer High School, 1:11.04. 20, Miles Cannon, Belfast Area High

School, 1:11.55. 21, Mark Turmel, Westbrook High School, 1:13.96.

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke

1, Nick Partridge, Ellsworth High School, 57.70. 2, Jesse Lower, Mount Desert

Island HS, 58.27. 3, Cormac McKenney, Cape Elizabeth High School, 1:00.74. 4,

Brendan Graves, Mount Desert Island HS, 1:04.99. 5, Andrew Turlo,

Waterville-Winslow, 1:05.88. 6, Alec Owen, Mount Desert Island HS, 1:06.42. 7,

Aiden Martel, Greely High School, 1:07.27. 8, Graham Plourde, Cape Elizabeth

High School, 1:08.17. 9, Felix Markosian, Ellsworth High School, 1:09.54. 10,

Hayden Petrie, Greely High School, 1:11.43. 11, Bodhi Beber, Cape Elizabeth

High School, 1:12.08. 12, Anders Savage, Morse High School, 1:14.22. 13,

Griffin Donnelly, Greely High School, 1:14.25. 13, Jacob Goldman, Greely High

School, 1:14.25. 15, Oscar Herrera, Waynflete School, 1:17.15. 16, Jesse

Drury, Foxcroft Academy, 1:19.21.

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Cape Elizabeth High School '' (David Steinbrick SO, Ethan Smith SR, Cormac

McKenney SO, Keegan McKenney SR), 3:16.50. 2, Greely High School '' (Charter

Sasseville SR, Asa Giffune FR, Lev Giffune SR, Matt Desmond JR), 3:26.44. 3,

Mount Desert Island HS '' (Julian Walls SR, Sam Schleif SR, Ryan Davis JR,

Liam McKernan SO), 3:34.12. 4, Ellsworth High School '' (Lucas Fendl SR, Andy

Erlanson FR, Owen Frank SO, Nick Partridge SR), 3:34.86. 5, Belfast Area High

School '' (Tanner Carson SO, Matthew LeVesque FR, Ronin Deschamps SR, Brigham

Graf JR), 3:40.07. 6, Morse High School '' (Andrew Leighton JR, Bailey Jacobs

SO, Finn Weafer SO, Gaffney McDonough FR), 3:44.48. 7, John Bapst Memorial HS

'' (William Grover FR, Max Mason SR, Ethan Roach SO, Martin Skacel JR),

4:13.98. 8, Waterville-Winslow '' (Sam Bernier SO, Chris Johnson JR, John

Mahoney FR, Andrew Turlo JR), 4:17.06. 9, Old Town High School '' (Max Chapman

SR, Bohdi Ellis SO, Connor May JR, Spencer Gordon JR), 4:17.39. 10, Yarmouth

High School '' (Andrew Kostin SR, Matt Dressel FR, Gabriel Merrill JR, Adam

Strobel FR), 4:18.57. 11, Brewer High School '' (Elliot Gandarillas SO, Aaron

Lyon SR, Colin Grover SO, Colin Kimball JR), 4:41.59.