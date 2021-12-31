Caribou Girls Down Foxcroft 55-45; Scoring and Recap

The Caribou Vikings girls’ team features multiple freshmen starters and the young team has faced a brutal early season schedule. On Thursday, the Vikings hosted Foxcroft in a Class B girls' matchup.

Caribou came in with a 1-3 record, having earned their first win last week over Ellsworth. Foxcroft brought a 2-1 record to The County on Thursday.

1st Quarter

Ashlyn Bouchard was the star of the first quarter, hitting (3) three-point shots and helping Caribou to a 15-11 lead. Madelyn Deprey scored 4 points for the Vikings and Abby Leahy scored 2 points. Amie Raynes and Abby Knapp each scored 4 opening quarter points for the Ponies.

2nd Quarter

Caribou used a 20-point second quarter led by Leahy and Deprey's offensive efforts. Leahy scored 9 points for the Vikings, and Deprey added another 6 points. Selena Savage drilled a three-point shot and Gabrielle Sutherland made two free-throws. Kiya Cook scored 6 points for Foxcroft, who trailed 35-21 going into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Madelyn Deprey hit a three-point shot and scored 7 points in the quarter, to help Caribou maintain a solid lead over Foxcroft. Leahy added 4 more points to her total on the day for Caribou. Sam Ossenfort scored 4 points for Foxcroft, with Rogers knocking down one more three-point shot. Caribou ended the third with a 48-34 lead.

4th Quarter

Caribou was held to just 7 points in the final quarter, with Leahy scoring 3 points, and the Vikings got 2 points each from Savage and Sutherland. Foxcroft hit (3) three-point shots as a team, two from Cook and one from Ossenfort. Caribou was able to hold on for a 55-45 victory over Foxcroft. For Caribou, Leahy finished with a team high 18 points. Deprey scored 17 points, Bouchard finished with 9 points, 6 points for Sutherland, and Savage had 5 points in the win. For Foxcroft, Cook finished with 15 points, Ossenfort had 11 points, and Knapp scored 10 points.

The win moves Caribou to 2-3 on the season and they next play their rival, the Presque Isle Wildcats. Foxcroft will take their 2-2 record to Hermon and play the Hawks.

The Top 20 Maine News Stories of 2021 You Clicked on the Most There were some surprises on this list of the top 20 news stories you clicked on in 2021.