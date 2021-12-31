Caribou Girls Down Foxcroft 55-45; Scoring and Recap
The Caribou Vikings girls’ team features multiple freshmen starters and the young team has faced a brutal early season schedule. On Thursday, the Vikings hosted Foxcroft in a Class B girls' matchup.
Caribou came in with a 1-3 record, having earned their first win last week over Ellsworth. Foxcroft brought a 2-1 record to The County on Thursday.
1st Quarter
Ashlyn Bouchard was the star of the first quarter, hitting (3) three-point shots and helping Caribou to a 15-11 lead. Madelyn Deprey scored 4 points for the Vikings and Abby Leahy scored 2 points. Amie Raynes and Abby Knapp each scored 4 opening quarter points for the Ponies.
2nd Quarter
Caribou used a 20-point second quarter led by Leahy and Deprey's offensive efforts. Leahy scored 9 points for the Vikings, and Deprey added another 6 points. Selena Savage drilled a three-point shot and Gabrielle Sutherland made two free-throws. Kiya Cook scored 6 points for Foxcroft, who trailed 35-21 going into halftime.
3rd Quarter
Madelyn Deprey hit a three-point shot and scored 7 points in the quarter, to help Caribou maintain a solid lead over Foxcroft. Leahy added 4 more points to her total on the day for Caribou. Sam Ossenfort scored 4 points for Foxcroft, with Rogers knocking down one more three-point shot. Caribou ended the third with a 48-34 lead.
4th Quarter
Caribou was held to just 7 points in the final quarter, with Leahy scoring 3 points, and the Vikings got 2 points each from Savage and Sutherland. Foxcroft hit (3) three-point shots as a team, two from Cook and one from Ossenfort. Caribou was able to hold on for a 55-45 victory over Foxcroft. For Caribou, Leahy finished with a team high 18 points. Deprey scored 17 points, Bouchard finished with 9 points, 6 points for Sutherland, and Savage had 5 points in the win. For Foxcroft, Cook finished with 15 points, Ossenfort had 11 points, and Knapp scored 10 points.
The win moves Caribou to 2-3 on the season and they next play their rival, the Presque Isle Wildcats. Foxcroft will take their 2-2 record to Hermon and play the Hawks.