Caribou Girls Use Dominant 2nd Quarter Beat John Bapst 64-40 [STATS]

The Caribou Girls used a dominant 2nd Quarter, outscoring John Bapst 17-2 to beat the Crusaders in Caribou 64-40 on Saturday afternoon, January 7th.

Caribou led 23-18 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but with the 17-2 run in the 2nd Quarter led 40-20 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 50-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Caribou was led by Selena Savage and Madelyn Deprey each of whom finished with 20 points. Savage had 4 3-pointers while Deprey had 1 3-pointer. Ainsley Caron and Carly Morrow each sank a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 9-19 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Lillian Higgins who had 18 points including 4 3-pointers. Jayden Schoppee, Emma Lowell and Jane Wu each drained a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 3-6 from the free throw line.

Caribou is now 5-2 and will host Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, January 14th at 1:30 p.m.

John Bapst is now 3-5. The Crusaders travel to Dover-Foxcroft to play Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, January 10th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 1 - 7 need to be received by January 9th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Girls 18 2 13 7 40 Caribou Girls 23 17 10 14 64

Box Score

John Bapst

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Kasey Kimball 2 1 - - - Jenna Perkins 0 - - - - Oona Sacararidiz 0 - - - - Emma Lowell 3 - 1 - - Jayden Schoppee 3 - 1 - 1 Lauren Hogan 0 - - - - Lillian Higgins 18 3 4 - 1 Jane Wu 3 - 1 - - Kaylee Horr 0 - - - - Claire Gaetani 5 2 - 1 2 Ariana Cross 4 1 - 2 2 Anna Smth 0 - - - - Sophia Ward 0 - - - - Brynn Schroder 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 40 8 7 3 6

Caribou