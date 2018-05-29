CE Catcher Tinsman Wins Maine Gatorade Award

Cape Elizabeth HS catcher Brendan Tinsman has been named Maine's Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-2 senior catcher is hitting .429 with three home runs and 10 RBI at the time of his selection.

His Capers enter the final week of the season at 7-7 in Class A South.

Tinsman is a three-time All Conference player and signed a letter of intent to play at Wake Forest next year.

Past Maine Gatorade Award winners include...

2017 Cam Guarino Falmouth HS

2016 Trevor DeLaite Bangor HS

2015 Zach Quintal Marshwood HS

2014 Ben Greenberg Scarborough HS

2013 Ben Greenberg Scarborough HS

NOTE: Each state Gatorade winner receives a $1,000 grant to be donated to the local community.