Trenton Acadians Beat Bangor Comrades 10-3 to Win Senior American Legion North Zone Championship

The Trenton Acadians finished their summer season with a 12-2 after beating the Bangor Comrades 10-3 on Sunday night, July 21st to win the Senior American Legion North Zone Championship at Hampden Academy.

The Acadians were led by Miles Palmer who was 3-4 and drove in 4 runs. Palmer had 3 doubles.

Colin Sullivan was 2-2 with a pair of doubles and drove in 1 run. Sullivan stole 2 bases.

On the mound Jackson Barry started for Trenton and went 4.0 innings. He allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 6 and walking 4. Haven Smith pitched the 5th inning, allowing 1 run and walking 3. Dawson Curtis pitched the final 2 innings, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Bangor finished the season 9-5 and is the #2 seed from the North. They had 3 hits in the game with Yates Emerson, Matt Holmes and Zac Cota each having a single.

Mathieu Turcotte allowed 4 hits and 4 runs, all earned in 1 inning, striking out 2 and walking 3. Lucas Rutherford pitched 2 innings allowing 1 hit and 3 runs, striking out 2 and walking 3. Matty O'Connell pitched 2 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, walking 3 and striking out 1. Chase Swartz pitched the 6th inning striking out 2.

The State Senior American Legion Tournament will be played at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor beginning on Saturday, July 27th.