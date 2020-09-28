Celtics Fans Have A Right To Be Ticked Off Following Playoff Exit

Let's get one thing straight. At the beginning of the 2019-20 NBA season (which was literally a full calendar year ago), if you told me the Celtics would make it to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, I would've told you that meant the season was a success.

But after watching the C's get bounced by the Miami Heat, a team that no doubt played better and worked harder in the series than the Celtics, my view has changed.

Sunday night's season ending loss vs. Miami marred an otherwise good season and ultimately leaves me no choice but to call Boston's postseason run a disappointment.

The door was open for the Celtics. It was their time to capitalize. The Bucks were knocked out in the 2nd round. Miami was the 5-seed in the East. The C's were the betting favorite entering the Eastern Conf. Finals. They let the opportunity slip, make no mistake of it. Sure, in the grand scheme making it within two wins of a Finals appearance is a step in the right direction. But let's keep it relative. They were fully capable of winning this last series with the Heat, and not doing so was a failure.

A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston joined The Drive on Monday to echo some of these sentiments and tell us where the Celtics go from here.