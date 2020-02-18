Central Aroostook Advances With Win Over Fort Fairfield [GIRLS]

The Central Aroostook Panthers advanced to the Class C North semifinals with a hard-fought 45-41 win over the Fort Fairfield Tigers in Bangor on Tuesday.

Technically, it was an upset, with the No. 6 Panthers besting the No. 3 Tigers. However, on the court, Central Aroostook won both regular season meetings with Fort Fairfield.

Libby Grass, a junior, led the Panthers with 14 points. Senior Breann Bradbury added 13 points. Maci Beals added 9 points and senior Sydney Garrison had 6 points.

For Fort Fairfield, sophomore Camryn Ala had 9 points and Amber Sherwood added 8 points.

Central Aroostook (15-4) advances to the semifinals against the Dexter Tigers (15-4) at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Fort Fairfield ends the season at 16-3.