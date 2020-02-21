Central Aroostook Defeats Dexter in Class C Semifinal [GIRLS]

The Central Aroostook Panthers defeated the Dexter Tigers 35-32 Friday afternoon in a Class C semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

It was a back-and-forth contest between the No. 6 Panthers and the No. 2 Tigers, but a last second three-point attempt by Dexter standout Peyton Grant to tie the game missed to seal the win for Central Aroostook.

Maci Beals had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead the Panthers, who will play in the Class C North final on Saturday in Bangor. It was a balanced attack by Central Aroostook, with junior Libby Grass adding 12 points on four three-pointers, and senior forward Breann Bradbury adding eight points.

Junior Peyton Grant led the No. 2 Tigers with 16 points.

Dexter finishes the season at 15-5.

No. 6 Central Aroostook will play in the Class C North final at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.