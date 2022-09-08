Central Girls’ Soccer Beats Bangor Christian 10-0

The Central Girls' Soccer Team beat the Bangor Christian Patriots 10-0 in East Corinth on Thursday, September 8th.

Central had 4 goals from Izzy Allen, 3 goals from Kacey Tyrrell, 2 goals from Brynn Clark and 1 from Kailyse Bean. Lindsey Stevens had 3 assists, McKenzie Rushlow 2 assists, Sydney Cohen and Brynn Clark had 1 assist each.

Sydney Gray had 1 save on 2 shots for Central and Lyndsie Durost had 20 on 45 shots for Bangor Christian.

Thanks to Coach Speed for the scores.

Central is now 2-0. They travel to Bucksport to play the Golden Bucks on Monday, September 12th at 6 p.m.

Bangor Christian is 0-1. They travel to Greenville on Tuesday, September 13th to play at 4 p.m.

