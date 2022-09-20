Central Girls’ Soccer Beats Penquis 10-0

The Central Girls Soccer Teams high powered offense was on display again on Monday, September 19th as the Lady Red Devils beat Penquis 10-0.

Central received goals from 7 different scorers. Rylee Speed had 4 goals and 1 assist. Scoring a goal each were McKenzie Rushlw, Kamryn Tyrrell, Brynn Clark, Emma Byers, Kacey Tyrrell and Izzy Allen, who also added 2 asists.

Central goalie Sydney Gray had the shutout, with 1 save on 1 shot. The shutout was Gray's 4th this season.

Brooklyn Decker had 19 saves on 42 shots for Penquis.

Central is now 5-1 and will play at Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln on Wednesday, September 21st at 4 p.m.

Penquis is now 2-2-1. They will play host to Woodland on Tuesday September 20th at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Central Coach Rick Speed for the results

You can nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 19-25 need to be received by September 26th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Best of luck to everyone! Have a great season!