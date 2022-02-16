Central’s Simon Allen Scores His 1000th Point #11 Central Upsets #6 Stearns 77-60 [VIDEO]

The #1 Central Boys upset the #6 Stearns Minutemen in Millinocket on Wednesday, February 16th 77-60

Simon Allen scored 38 points to lead the Red Devils to the upset victory. He had 8 3-pointers on the night, including this one to give him 1000 points

According to John Allen, Simon is just the 2nd boy from Central to score 1000 points.

Central the #11 seed will play #3 Woodland on Wednesday, February 23rd at 9:30 a.m at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

Get our free mobile app