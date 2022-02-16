Central’s Simon Allen Scores His 1000th Point #11 Central Upsets #6 Stearns 77-60 [VIDEO]
The #1 Central Boys upset the #6 Stearns Minutemen in Millinocket on Wednesday, February 16th 77-60
Simon Allen scored 38 points to lead the Red Devils to the upset victory. He had 8 3-pointers on the night, including this one to give him 1000 points
According to John Allen, Simon is just the 2nd boy from Central to score 1000 points.
Central the #11 seed will play #3 Woodland on Wednesday, February 23rd at 9:30 a.m at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor
Get our free mobile app
13 Animals You Can Actually Own in Maine That Might Surprise You
When it comes to house pets, are you a dog, cat, or ostrich person? Yes, ostrich. You may be surprised what pets you are legally allowed to own depending on what state you live in. Here is a list of 13 pets you can surprisingly own in the state of Maine.