Championship Saturday Schedule – February 25

With the cancellation of Thursday's games and moving of the B regional finals, we've gone back to a traditional Championship Saturday from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

With the Class C Boys finalists still to be determined, as we write this, all the #1 seeds are still alive! Here's the schedule for Championship Saturday.

There will be 3 sessions, with separate admissions for the Class B, C and D Finals!

SATURDAY, February 25 Championship Saturday 3 sessions

9 a.m. Class D Girls Northern Maine Regional Final #1 Southern Aroostook vs #2 Wisdom

10:45 a.m. Class D Boys Northern Maine Regional Final #1 Southern Aroostook vs. #2 Machias

2 p.m. Class B Girls Northern Maine Regional Final #1 Old Town vs. #3 Ellsworth

3:45 p.m. Class B Boys Northern Maine Regional Final #1 Ellsworth vs. #3 Orono

7 p.m. Class C Girls Northern Maine Regional Final #1 Dexter vs. #2 Penobscot Valley

8:45 p.m. Class C Boys Northern Maine Regional Final

The Class C Boys semifinals set to be played Friday night to determine the Regional Finalists

#2 Fort Kent vs. #3 Dexter 7 p.m.

#1 Calais vs. #4 Fort Fairfield 8:30 p.m.

All the games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, on 92.9 The Ticket Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. Those wishing to watch the livestream can watch the games on WHOU (subscription)