Bryan Titman and the PBR is arriving in Bangor Maine at the Cross Insurance Center March 6-8th, and as a lead up to the event Bull Rider Bryan Titman joined The Morning Line.

We chatted about how he got started in the sport, a couple of big wrecks he had in his career, and his athletic abilities outside the Bull Riding Arena.

Take a listen to this fun interview, so much fun we'll have Titman back again.