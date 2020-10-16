Checking In On Quarantine Karaoke 700k Followers Later

Joe Meyers of Brewer stumbled upon a Facebook sensation last March when he uploaded a video of himself belting out "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd to his newly-created page Quarantine Karaoke.

Nearly 715,000 members later, the page is stronger than ever and features contributors from more than 100 countries while being managed by a team of 40 admins from across the globe.

Joe's creation has been utilized by the likes of American Idol to search out talented singers near and far, and Joe joined The Drive on Friday to talk about the journey thus far for the page that's consumed his life.