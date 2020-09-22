Chicago Bulls Hire Billy Donovan as Coach, Replaces Boylen

(AP) The Chicago Bulls have hired Billy Donovan as their coach. The 55-year-old Donovan spent the last five seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He replaces Jim Boylen, who was fired after the Bulls finished 22-43 and were one of the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World.

Donovan went 243-157 as coach of the Thunder and reached the playoffs each season. Now he joins a rebuilding franchise with new leadership in the front office.

Donovan was one of the top candidates on the NBA coaching market.