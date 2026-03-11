Cooper Flagg scored a double-double on Tuesday night, March 10th, finishing with 14 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, but it wasn't enough, as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Atlanta Hawks 124-112.

Flagg played a team-high 32 minutes and had 5 assists.

Dallas has now lost 18 of their last 20 games, and have a 21-44 record.

Cooper and the Mavs play at Memphis on Thursday night, March 12th

