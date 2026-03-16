Cooper Flagg&#8217;s Double-Double Leads Mavericks to 130-120 Win Over Cavaliers [VIDEO]

Cooper Flagg’s Double-Double Leads Mavericks to 130-120 Win Over Cavaliers [VIDEO]

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cooper Flagg's double-double led the Dallas Mavericks to a 130-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, March 15th.

Flagg played a team-high 33 minutes and had a team-high 27 points. He had 6 rebounds and a team-high 10 assists. He also had 2 blocked shots in the game.

Check out his highlights.

The Mavericks had lost to Cleveland by 33 points on Friday night.

Cooper and the Mavericks will play at New Orleans on Monday, March 16th with the game tipping off at 8 p.m.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

GROOVY: 25 idioms that were common in the '70s

Drawing from archived newspapers, etymology-based sites, and pop-culture listicles, Stacker compiled a list of 25 idioms commonly used in the 1970s.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Cooper Flagg
Categories: National Basketball Association

More From 92.9 The Ticket