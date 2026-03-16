Cooper Flagg's double-double led the Dallas Mavericks to a 130-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, March 15th.

Flagg played a team-high 33 minutes and had a team-high 27 points. He had 6 rebounds and a team-high 10 assists. He also had 2 blocked shots in the game.

Check out his highlights.

The Mavericks had lost to Cleveland by 33 points on Friday night.

Cooper and the Mavericks will play at New Orleans on Monday, March 16th with the game tipping off at 8 p.m.

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