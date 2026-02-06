Cooper Flagg had his 4th consecutive 30 point-plus game for the Dallas Mavericks, scoring 32 points on Thursday night, but it wasn't enough as the Mavericks fell to the San Antonio Spurs 135-123

Flagg played 39 minutes and was 14-27 from the field, including going 2-5 from beyond the 3-point arc. He had 6 rebounds and 3 assists to go along with 2 steals and 3 blocked shots.

Check out his video highlights.

You can check out Cooper's post game press-conference. Losing is tough.....

The Mavericks will play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday February 7th at 6 p.m. on Amazon Prime.

