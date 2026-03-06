Stories of Cooper Flagg's demise or season-ending shutdown were premature as Cooper returned to the court on March 5th against the Orland Magic. Flagg, who had been sidelined since February 12 due to a left midfoot sprain scored 18 points in 26 minutes.

He was 7-22 from the field, and 1-4 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was a perfect 3-3 from the free throw line. Flagg ripped down 6 assists and had 1 steal and 4 blocks.

Last night Flagg became the 2nd youngest player in NBA history to reach 1000 points. LeBron James was they youngest.

Check out the video highlights.

Cooper and the Dallas Mavericks will make their lone visit to Boston tonight, March 6th. The game tips off at 7 p.m. If you are not one of the lucky ones with tickets, the game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 6:30. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN.

It is expected that Jayson Tatum will play for the Celtics tonight. Tatum has been out since the playoffs, after tearing his achilles tendon.

Get our free mobile app