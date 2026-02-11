Cooper Flagg had 27 points in Tuesday night's loss as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Phoenix Suns 120-111. Dallas has now lost a season-high 8 straight games.

Playing 36 minutes Cooper finished with 27 points and had 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal. He was 8-20 from the field but made Phoenix pay from the free throw line where he was 11-14.

Check out the video highlights.

Flagg and the Mavericks will play at Los Angeles against the Lakers on Thursday, February 12th at 10 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.

