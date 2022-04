South Portland-native and University of Maine alum Chris Markwood was unveiled as the 23rd head coach in Maine men's basketball program history on Wednesday, Mar. 23.

Markwood, who made stops at Vermont, Northeastern and Boston College after beginning his coaching career in Orono, spoke about what it meant to be able to return "home" for his first head coaching job.

Watch the full 20-minute introductory press conference right here -