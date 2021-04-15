Cinema Savvy – Checking The Oscar List

Courtesy :
A24
Plan B Entertainment

It is Oscar season as the award winners will be revealed Sunday April 25th.

Brandon Doyen runs down the movies he's reviewed on The Morning Line and gives you an idea of what to watch before the statues are handed out.

NOMINEES
THE FATHER
David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers

MANK
Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

MINARI
Christina Oh, Producer

NOMADLAND
Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers

SOUND OF METAL
Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers

Brandon Doyen via Facebook
