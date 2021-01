There are some big releases planned for the coming weeks of winter whether that is on the big screen or on your streaming services.

What should you see? When is it coming out? And when is it Coming 2 America?

The answer to the last one is March 5th, 2021.

Brandon Doyen runs down the schedule and lets you know about the dates you need to circle for upcoming releases.

Find them all out here in our Cinema Savvy update for January 28th