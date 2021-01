Brandon Doyen gives us a choice of which movie we want to hear about first.

Do we want to find out more about the movie made based on a video game starring Milla Jovovich in Monster Hunter?

Or do we choose what Brandon refers to as a sad story with a review of Pieces of a Woman staring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LeBouf?

Don't worry we find out about both of them.

Brandon gives us his review and let's us know where you can find them to watch.