Cinema Savvy Reviews “I Care A Lot”

It may be difficult to watch a movie with the main character being someone who exploits the elderly.

But is it worth the watch?

Brandon Doyen has his review of "I Care A Lot" which stars

Rosamund Pike as Marla Grayson.

The Cast is filled out by actors like Peter Dinklage, Dianne Wiest, and Chris Messina.

Sports fans may also notice a familiar face with Gary Tanguay showing up in the film.

It's on Netflix now.

Brandon also looks at what else is out there if this is not something you want to watch this weekend.