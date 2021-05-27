Cinema Savvy – With A Dual Movie Review

This week Brandon Doyen tackles two movies that may not be for everyone, so will Spiral or Army Of The Dead be on your must see list?

First up is the zombie movie Army of the Dead out on Netflix, it may be long, but some parts of it are really well done, but is it worth it for you? Brandon says if you like zombie movies you will enjoy it, if not, you may want to try your luck elsewhere.

Then a recap of Spiral from the Book of Saw which stars Chris Rock moving away from comedy and in to horror. Is this like the other movies in the Saw franchise? Or is it something different, Brandon answers that in our Cinema Savvy segment.

We also look at the new releases for this weekend.