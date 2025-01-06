Clash of the Warriors Wrestling Meet at Nokomis January 4th [RESULTS]
Here are the results from the Clash of the Warriors Wrestling Meet held at Nokomis High School in Newport on Saturday, January 4th.
106 Pounds
- Preston Garland - Mount Blue
- River Brackett - Oxford Hills
- Sora Bukoski - Ellsworth
- Orla Muphy - Nokomis
113 Pounds
- Dominic Simpson - Belfast
- Jace Goodrow - Mount Blue
- Tristan Atwell - Oxford Hills
- Shane Goguen - Mount View
120 Pounds
- James Terry - Oxford Hills
- Edward Powers - Mount View
- Isaac Garland - Mount Blue
- Brayden Chapman - Ellsworth
126 Pounds
- Carter Noble - MDI
- Spencer Richards - MDSN
- Mythias Travis - Belfast
- Timothy Benthusen - Fort Kent
132 Pounds
- Cole Workman - Lincoln Academy
- Carter Rand - MNHM
- Miller Foss - Skowhegan
- Noah Parenteau - Belfast
138 Pounds
- Carter Skidgell - Dirigo
- Antonio Viera - Mountain View
- Stryker Fraser - Nokomis
- Colt Saxon- MNMH
144 Pounds
- Adam St. Cyr - Lincoln Academy
- Josiah Miller - Mount View
- Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent
- Hayden Hanson - Foxcroft Academy
150 Pounds
- Dillon Gray - Mount Blue
- Ryker Evans - Belfast
- Curtis Fogg - Oxford Hills
- Damiair Miller - Dexter
157 Pounds
- Hudson Lufkin - Dirigo
- Hunter Wormwood - Oxford Hills
- Stephen Galkowski - Mount Blue
- Henry Sites - Skowhegan
165 Pounds
- Bryce Hazelton - Oxford Hills
- Mulin Cook - MCI
- Oden Pontiilo - Mount View
- Xavier Ocasio - Dirigo
175 Pounds
- Carter Desjardins- Fort Kent
- Tanner Bradeen - Dirgo
- Jakobi Hagar - Lincoln Academy
- Bryan Donnelly - Madison
190 Pounds
- Colton Carter - Lawrence
- Jason Bagley - Mount Blue
- Giovanni Patterson - Dirigo
- Maliki Sparks - Oxford Hills
215 Pounds
- Tate Taylor - MNHM
- Bentley Lane - Nokomis
- Mason Rose - MDI
- Noah Craney - Morse
285 Pounds
- Chris Levesque - Oxford Hills
- Riley Bryant - Mount View
- Isaiah Trott - MNHM
- Wesley Bragan - Nokomis
