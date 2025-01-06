Clash of the Warriors Wrestling Meet at Nokomis January 4th [RESULTS]

Here are the results from the Clash of the Warriors Wrestling Meet held at Nokomis High School in Newport on Saturday, January 4th.

106 Pounds

Preston Garland - Mount Blue River Brackett - Oxford Hills Sora Bukoski - Ellsworth Orla Muphy - Nokomis

113 Pounds

Dominic Simpson - Belfast Jace Goodrow - Mount Blue Tristan Atwell - Oxford Hills Shane Goguen - Mount View

120 Pounds

James Terry - Oxford Hills Edward Powers - Mount View Isaac Garland - Mount Blue Brayden Chapman - Ellsworth

126 Pounds

Carter Noble - MDI Spencer Richards - MDSN Mythias Travis - Belfast Timothy Benthusen - Fort Kent

132 Pounds

Cole Workman - Lincoln Academy Carter Rand - MNHM Miller Foss - Skowhegan Noah Parenteau - Belfast

138 Pounds

Carter Skidgell - Dirigo Antonio Viera - Mountain View Stryker Fraser - Nokomis Colt Saxon- MNMH

144 Pounds

Adam St. Cyr - Lincoln Academy Josiah Miller - Mount View Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent Hayden Hanson - Foxcroft Academy

150 Pounds

Dillon Gray - Mount Blue Ryker Evans - Belfast Curtis Fogg - Oxford Hills Damiair Miller - Dexter

157 Pounds

Hudson Lufkin - Dirigo Hunter Wormwood - Oxford Hills Stephen Galkowski - Mount Blue Henry Sites - Skowhegan

165 Pounds

Bryce Hazelton - Oxford Hills Mulin Cook - MCI Oden Pontiilo - Mount View Xavier Ocasio - Dirigo

175 Pounds

Carter Desjardins- Fort Kent Tanner Bradeen - Dirgo Jakobi Hagar - Lincoln Academy Bryan Donnelly - Madison

190 Pounds

Colton Carter - Lawrence Jason Bagley - Mount Blue Giovanni Patterson - Dirigo Maliki Sparks - Oxford Hills

215 Pounds

Tate Taylor - MNHM Bentley Lane - Nokomis Mason Rose - MDI Noah Craney - Morse

285 Pounds

Chris Levesque - Oxford Hills Riley Bryant - Mount View Isaiah Trott - MNHM Wesley Bragan - Nokomis

