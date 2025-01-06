Clash of the Warriors Wrestling Meet at Nokomis January 4th [RESULTS]

Adrienne Beal

Here are the results from the Clash of the Warriors Wrestling Meet held at Nokomis High School in Newport on Saturday, January 4th.

106 Pounds

  1. Preston Garland - Mount Blue
  2. River Brackett - Oxford Hills
  3. Sora Bukoski - Ellsworth
  4. Orla Muphy - Nokomis

113 Pounds

  1. Dominic Simpson - Belfast
  2. Jace Goodrow - Mount Blue
  3. Tristan Atwell - Oxford Hills
  4. Shane Goguen - Mount View

120 Pounds

  1. James Terry - Oxford Hills
  2. Edward Powers - Mount View
  3. Isaac Garland - Mount Blue
  4. Brayden Chapman - Ellsworth

126 Pounds

  1. Carter Noble - MDI
  2. Spencer Richards - MDSN
  3. Mythias Travis - Belfast
  4. Timothy Benthusen - Fort Kent

132 Pounds

  1. Cole Workman - Lincoln Academy
  2. Carter Rand - MNHM
  3. Miller Foss - Skowhegan
  4. Noah Parenteau - Belfast

138 Pounds

  1. Carter Skidgell - Dirigo
  2. Antonio Viera - Mountain View
  3. Stryker Fraser - Nokomis
  4. Colt Saxon- MNMH

144 Pounds

  1. Adam St. Cyr - Lincoln Academy
  2. Josiah Miller - Mount View
  3. Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent
  4. Hayden Hanson - Foxcroft Academy

150 Pounds

  1. Dillon Gray - Mount Blue
  2. Ryker Evans - Belfast
  3. Curtis Fogg - Oxford Hills
  4. Damiair Miller - Dexter

157 Pounds

  1. Hudson Lufkin - Dirigo
  2. Hunter Wormwood - Oxford Hills
  3. Stephen Galkowski - Mount Blue
  4. Henry Sites - Skowhegan

165 Pounds

  1. Bryce Hazelton - Oxford Hills
  2. Mulin Cook - MCI
  3. Oden Pontiilo - Mount View
  4. Xavier Ocasio - Dirigo

175 Pounds

  1. Carter Desjardins- Fort Kent
  2. Tanner Bradeen - Dirgo
  3. Jakobi Hagar - Lincoln Academy
  4. Bryan Donnelly - Madison

190 Pounds

  1. Colton Carter - Lawrence
  2. Jason Bagley - Mount Blue
  3. Giovanni Patterson - Dirigo
  4. Maliki Sparks - Oxford Hills

215 Pounds

  1. Tate Taylor - MNHM
  2. Bentley Lane - Nokomis
  3. Mason Rose - MDI
  4. Noah Craney - Morse

285 Pounds

  1. Chris Levesque - Oxford Hills
  2. Riley Bryant - Mount View
  3. Isaiah Trott - MNHM
  4. Wesley Bragan - Nokomis
