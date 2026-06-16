The Maine High School Baseball Coaches Association and Maine High School Softball Coaches Association have released their Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball Finalists.

The winners will be announced at the Maine Senior All Star games on Wednesday, June 24th at St. Joseph's College in Standish with Softball announcement at approximately at 6 p.m. and Baseball announcement at approximately at 6:30 p.m.

"Mr. Baseball" Dr. John Winkin Award Finalists

Denny Martin - Messalonskee

Parker Morin - Cony

Colin Sullivan - MDI

Jackson Barry - Ellsworth

Brady Gaw - Dexter/PCHS

Calvin Richardson - Katahdin

Hudson Iascuessa - South Portland

Alex Allain - Fryeburg Academy

Trot Moody - Old Orchard Beach

Miss Softball Finalists

Lauren Veino - Penobscot Valley

Addison Caiazzo - Windham

Natalie Stanwood - Narraguagus

Jillian Severance - Orono

Natalie Fournier - Old Town

Chloee Bennett - Buckfield

Kyeria Morse - Oxford Hills

Maddie Fitzgerald - York

Payton Fazzina - Wells

Ashley Shores - Lawrence

Hailey Lamontagne - Cheverus

Nikole Turnbull - Dirigo

Hannah Webber - Old Orchard Beach