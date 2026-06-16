Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball 2026 Finalists
The Maine High School Baseball Coaches Association and Maine High School Softball Coaches Association have released their Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball Finalists.
The winners will be announced at the Maine Senior All Star games on Wednesday, June 24th at St. Joseph's College in Standish with Softball announcement at approximately at 6 p.m. and Baseball announcement at approximately at 6:30 p.m.
"Mr. Baseball" Dr. John Winkin Award Finalists
- Denny Martin - Messalonskee
- Parker Morin - Cony
- Colin Sullivan - MDI
- Jackson Barry - Ellsworth
- Brady Gaw - Dexter/PCHS
- Calvin Richardson - Katahdin
- Hudson Iascuessa - South Portland
- Alex Allain - Fryeburg Academy
- Trot Moody - Old Orchard Beach
Miss Softball Finalists
- Lauren Veino - Penobscot Valley
- Addison Caiazzo - Windham
- Natalie Stanwood - Narraguagus
- Jillian Severance - Orono
- Natalie Fournier - Old Town
- Chloee Bennett - Buckfield
- Kyeria Morse - Oxford Hills
- Maddie Fitzgerald - York
- Payton Fazzina - Wells
- Ashley Shores - Lawrence
- Hailey Lamontagne - Cheverus
- Nikole Turnbull - Dirigo
- Hannah Webber - Old Orchard Beach
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